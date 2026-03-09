media release: Dennis Leise hails originally from Western Pennsylvania, but for the last 25 years has called the Chicago area his home. He carries the baggage of his rural upbringing, small-town angst, suburban-cultural-wasteland boredom, big-city wit/savvy and current post-apocalyptic confines of Unincorporated Gary, Indiana, to life in his songs that are borne, not from situations, but from ideas, practically ensuring his commercial obscurity. His live shows are hilarious, engaging, thought provoking and if you're not careful, you may even learn something.