Dennis Mackrel with UW Jazz Standards Ensemble, Jazz Orchestra

UW Mead Witter School of Music concert. Free | No ticket required.

media release: Jazz drummer Dennis Mackrel is a former member of the Count Basie Orchestra from 1983-1987 and later as the orchestra’s leader from 2010-2013, and of leading big bands such as the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, the American Jazz Orchestra, the Carla Bley Big Band, Buck Clayton’s Swing Band, and the Dizzy Gillespie All Star Big Band.