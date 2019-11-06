press release: What do Golda Meir, President Calvin Coolidge, Robert LaFollette and a cow named Ollie all have in common? Award-winning newspaper columnist and author Dennis McCann reveals the answer: Wisconsin!

From portraits of significant figures to stories of important events like the Black Hawk War, 1960s campus protests, and oleo smuggling, The Wisconsin Story takes readers on a fun and informative ride all across Wisconsin. Discover where Coolidge kept his summer White House, relive the "anti-corset" revolution, learn why a cow named Ollie was milked on an airplane, and stay for stories about the people, places, and events that helped to "make Wisconsin, Wisconsin."

Originally written to celebrate Wisconsin's Sesquicentennial when McCann was a columnist for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Wisconsin Historical Society Press gathered McCann's vignettes of "150 people, places, and turning points" into the this fall's The Wisconsin Story (Paperback: $24.95, ISBN: 978-0-87020-931-4).

"Midwest readers have long known Dennis McCann can turn almost anything into a compelling story. What happens when he unearths 150 of the most intriguing tales in Wisconsin’s history? You get a classic." — Doug Moe, Wisconsin journalist

Dennis McCann is the author of several Wisconsin Historical Society Press titles, including This Storied River, This Superior Place, and Badger Boneyards. He traveled Wisconsin for the Milwaukee Journal (later Journal-Sentinel) for 25 years writing columns on state history and other subjects.