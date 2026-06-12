7 & 9:30 pm, 8/28-29 and 6 pm, 8/30. $71-$36.

media release: Introducing Denny Love, a Los Angeles–based actor and comedian whose career seamlessly bridges prestige television, live comedy, and viral digital culture.

A celebrated alumnus of DePaul University’s renowned Theatre School, Denny first broke through with a standout performance in Hulu’s Looking for Alaska, a critically acclaimed series boasting a 92% Rotten Tomatoes rating. He went on to appear in two seasons of Taylor Sheridan’s hit Paramount+ drama Mayor of Kingstown, further solidifying his dramatic range.

Beyond the screen, Denny is a commanding live performer who has shared stages with comedy heavyweights like Chris D’Elia and delivered memorable sets opening for Theo Von. As a key cast member of @KevinLangue’s viral YouTube and TikTok content, he has helped build a digital powerhouse of over 4.47 million subscribers and more than 2 billion views worldwide.

Denny Love’s live stand up presence is rapidly becoming one of the most exciting forces in comedy. He’s been taking the comedy scene by storm by performing at the most coveted venues in and around the LA area, across the country and internationally.

Most notably; The Laugh Factory, The Comedy Store, Improv, Haha Comedy Club, Comedy Chateau, Jam in the Van, Don’t Tell Comedy, Can’t Even, and many more. He recently headlined at the Tokyo Comedy Bar in Tokyo, Japan and ROR Comedy Club in Osaka, Japan. Denny was seen on stages all across America and Canada while on tour with Chris D’elia and most recently in Las Vegas with Theo Von.

In 2026, he takes the stage at Netflix Is a Joke, solidifying his place among the most sought-after rising voices in entertainment. This summer, he joins the Kevin Langue Show as a key performer on an ambitious 18- city national theatre tour, bringing his sharp timing and undeniable charisma to audiences across the country. Building on that momentum, Denny will launch his first headlining tour in Fall 2026, marking a major milestone as he steps fully into his own spotlight.