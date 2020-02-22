Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury

press release: The long-awaited heavyweight championship rematch between undefeated WBC champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder and unbeaten lineal champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury is coming to local cinemas as the two heavyweight titans continue their rivalry in the ring live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

“Wilder vs. Fury II” has been highly anticipated since their first meeting when Wilder retained his title via split draw after Fury miraculously rose from a 12th-round knockdown to finish the fight. It is one of the most memorable moments in recent heavyweight history and has raised the historical stakes heading into the rematch.