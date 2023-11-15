Departing Darkness: A Communal Exposition of Substance Abuse

media release: Without discussion, we sit amidst an opioid and fentanyl epidemic. Suicide rates have reached true crisis levels. Join Madison author Roger Ray Bird and a cast of bright sparks for a demystification of the self-destruction. Roger shares his personal experiences as a user and drug dealer in Baltimore, and reads from his new book Daddy, Why Were You A Drug Addict?

Doors at 5:30pm, event at 6. Inside Garver CANVAS room.

Free event

*Explicit mature subject matter*

Bright spark cast:

Shequila Hoye knows the all-consuming grip of addiction, having witnessed her mother's struggle for over two decades. Shequila shouldered the role of caregiver to her younger siblings while still a child herself. Her grandmother's apartment in the Allied Drive neighborhood, where she spent time with 15 other grandchildren, became a refuge for her. After being honorably discharged from the United States Navy, Shequila went on to earn her Master’s Degree in Social Work. Horrifically in 2020, her 20-year-old brother died of an accidental overdose. Shequila helped launch Madison's CARES team in 2021, providing an alternative response to behavioral health-related 911 calls. While working to break down barriers to mental health care, she soldiers on toward a Doctorate in Social Work.

Michelle Kullmann lost her son Cade Reddington to a single-pill fentanyl poisoning in 2021. As a dynamic Madison mother and 30 plus years spent in the Madison business community, Michelle utilizes her learned experiences to advocate for fentanyl poisoning awareness and harm reduction. Michelle spreads critical information gained since Cade's passing on the opioid and fentanyl paradox so fellow families can learn from her family's tragedy and hopefully save lives. #forever18 #onepillcankill

Laura Bird is a Milwaukee native, and now lives in Madison with her husband, three teenagers, and small dog. She’s a middle grade author, an ambassador for Wisconsin Book Festival, a board member for Madison Public Library Foundation, and co-founder of the Great Midwest Book Group. She also freelances for BRAVA Magazine.

Tyler “TJ” Schmidt was an average Milwaukee teenager until drugs slithered into his world. After the U.S. government dramatically restricted pharmaceutical OxyContin pill production, Tyler switched to heroin. While partying inside his freshman college dorm room, TJ’s visiting uncle died of a drug overdose, and Tyler served prison time after being charged under the Len Bias law. Then however doubly-tragic, in 2020 Tyler’s girlfriend died from drugs. Surviving multiple overdoses and several stays in rehab facilities himself, Tyler is now three and a half years clean, and aims to make his life purpose helping others find their path away from addiction.

Roger Ray Bird forfeited his mother to a Maryland state mental hospital when he was four, and began abusing drugs at age 12. At 16 Roger became a national statistic, high school dropout. After surviving two overdoses, then exhausting a 13-year addiction, he traded drugs for a professional mountainbike race career. Following 20 years at Trek Bicycles, Roger now mentors young adults and their parents struggling with addiction, and hosts a podcast on trauma.

This assemblage is held in honor of Cade Redington, Max McDonald, and peer beloved young ones gone from this earth too soon.

Locating the book:

Daddy, Why Were You A Drug Addict?: Winning the War Amid My Angel and Devil Within by Roger Ray Bird

ISBN 979-8218286651

Available on Amazon for $11

www.solo.to/rogerraybird