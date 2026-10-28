Depot Hill Creative Grand Opening

media release: Depot Hill Creative invites visitors from Stoughton and surrounding communities to its grand opening celebration on Saturday, November 7, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests can make a clay ornament in the new pottery studio, enjoy live music at the depot, and get a first look at plans for the future café and artist studios.

Visitors can meet artists and instructors, sample coffee and baked goods from Firefly Coffeehouse, and explore opportunities to take classes and make art. Family activities from Pint Sized Parties and food available for purchase from Runnin’ On Empty will round out the day.

The free celebration spans three locations within walking distance of one another: the new pottery studio at 209 S. 6th St.; the future café and artist studios at 500 E. Main St., where Firefly samples and plans for the spaces will be available; and the depot at 532 E. Main St., with live music, food, and art activities.

At the depot, Jules Iolyn will perform from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by MusicbyJacob from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Information about classes, workshops, events, and memberships will also be available during the celebration.

"Depot Hill Creative was built on the idea that creativity brings people together," said Kara Kasten-Olson, director of Depot Hill Creative. "We're excited to open our doors and share these spaces with our community. Whether you're an artist, a maker, or simply someone who appreciates creativity, there's a place for you here."

More information: depothillcreative.org/grand-opening

About Depot Hill Creative

A place to learn, make, and spend time with people who do the same. Through classes and studio practice, we bring more art and skill into everyday life in Stoughton, Wisconsin.