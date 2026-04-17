Depraved Shenanigans
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: Attention all weirdos, silly people, lovers of the strange! We have a show for you! Cherry Popper’s Depraved Shenanigans is a burlesque show that celebrates the weird, silly, fun-loving, bonkers - all for the purpose of being true to ourselves and loving what we do. We will be having a blast and sure to entertain!
April 23rd
7pm Show, 6:30pm Doors
$12 + $$$ for Tips
At Crucible: 3116 Commercial Ave, Madison, WI
21+
Presented by Cherry Popper
Hosted by Blaque Starr
The Ridiculous Cast includes: Holly Garland, Penelope Peach, Dulce Diablo, Dinah Bolical, Rosie D’Vine and Cherry Popper