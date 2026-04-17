media release: Attention all weirdos, silly people, lovers of the strange! We have a show for you! Cherry Popper’s Depraved Shenanigans is a burlesque show that celebrates the weird, silly, fun-loving, bonkers - all for the purpose of being true to ourselves and loving what we do. We will be having a blast and sure to entertain!

April 23rd

7pm Show, 6:30pm Doors

$12 + $$$ for Tips

At Crucible: 3116 Commercial Ave, Madison, WI

21+

Presented by Cherry Popper

Hosted by Blaque Starr

The Ridiculous Cast includes: Holly Garland, Penelope Peach, Dulce Diablo, Dinah Bolical, Rosie D’Vine and Cherry Popper