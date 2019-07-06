press release: Old World brewing techniques. Explosions. Food. Music. Beer. Depth Charge brings to life Wisconsin's proud brewing heritage in a fun, dramatic, one-day-only brewing spectacle. This year, Brewmaster Kirby and the entire production team will brew Lake Louie Brewing's 'Louie's Reserve' Scotch Ale - the cult classic and bolder version of Lake Louie's beloved ‘Warped Speed' Scotch Ale.

Schedule of Events:

• Hot Beer Pokes & Food Trucks, 4-8PM

• Barrel Tapping, 5PM

• Music by Jon Dee Graham, 6-8PM

• Brewing Spectacle & Explosions, 7PM

Food Trucks:

• SoHo Gourmet Cuisines (Asian Fusion)

• Jolly Frog (Mexican/Latin American)

• Smokin Dragons BBQ Company (American BBQ)

Free Admission. Family-friendly. Dogs and other animals are not allowed at this event.