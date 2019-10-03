press release: Some dreamed of a modern rail system in Wisconsin. Others called it a boondoggle. WPR's new podcast "Derailed" digs into the real story of how high-speed rail almost came to Wisconsin. You're invited to a sneak preview of "Derailed" on Thursday, October 3, at 7:30 p.m at Art In on East Washington Avenue in Madison. WPR Capitol Bureau Chief Shawn Johnson and Special Projects Reporter Bridgit Bowden share insights from their ten-month-long investigation. "Derailed" is a fascinating look at the personalities and politics behind Wisconsin's cancelled high-speed rail project and its impact here and around the nation. Be among the first to hear excerpts prior to the release of this new multi-part podcast. Tickets for WPR's "Derailed" Listening Party are $10, and include a complimentary beer.