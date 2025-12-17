media release: America, brace yourselves. Deraps—Canada’s blistering new hard-rock powerhouse—are storming the United States for the first time ever, bringing their high-voltage, late-’70s-inspired sound to American stages in February 2026.

Led by prodigy Jacob Deraps—the Quebec-born, EVH-sponsored guitar phenomenon whose jaw-dropping Van Halen covers lit up YouTube and earned praise from The Official Van Halen News Desk—Deraps are redefining what modern classic rock can be: fierce, melodic, virtuoso-level, and full-throttle fun.After signing with Metalville Records and inking a publishing deal with Anthem Entertainment (home of Rush), Jacob Deraps and Aussie co-writer Josh Gallagher launched their self-titled debut in 2022 to global acclaim, earning raves from Classic Rock Magazine (UK), Burrn! (Japan), Screamer Magazine (USA) and more. Fans crowned them “Best New Band of 2022” in Burrn! Magazine, while Classic Rock spotlighted their single “My Side of Town” in its prestigious Ultimate Playlist of 2022.

From opening for Tom Cochrane, Ann Wilson, Loverboy, and Foreigner, to electrifying crowds at the Stonedead Festival (UK) supporting Blue Öyster Cult, Deraps have already proven they belong on the biggest stages on Earth.

And now, after Deraps wrote, produced, recorded, and mixed the band’s explosive second album Viva Rock N’ Roll—released May 23, 2025 to glowing worldwide reviews and a surprise #1 rock sales debut in Japan—the band is finally answering American fans’ calls.

This is the moment. This is the tour.

FROM JACOB DERAPS:

“Touring the US has always been a dream of mine, and I’m so excited to finally do it for the first time. This is the birth land of Rock N’ Roll to me, where my favourite bands & guitar players flourished… Van Halen, Randy Rhoads, Guns N’ Roses, Ratt, Dokken, Extreme, Steve Vai, Jake E. Lee, Steve Lukather, and so many others… These guys are my heroes!”