DeRay Davis, Rickey Smiley, Michael Colyar, Mark Curry, Melanie Comarcho

press release: Dracula Productions is proud to present the 15th Annual Valentine’s Weekend Laugh-A-Thon at the Miller High Life Theatre on Saturday, February 15, 2020. The popular annual comedy showcase will star comedians DeRay Davis, Rickey Smiley, Michael Colyar, Mark Curry, and Melanie Comarcho.

Tickets to the Valentine’s Weekend Laugh-A-Thon are $55.00-$128.00 including facility fee, and go on sale at the Miller High Life Theatre box office and Ticketmaster.com on Friday, October 11 at 10:00 a.m. The Miller High Life Theatre is located at 500 W. Kilbourn Avenue (6th & Kilbourn) in downtown Milwaukee. The box office is 10:00 AM-5:00 PM Monday-Friday.