Derek Buckley
to
Rock N Wool Winery, Poynette W7817 Drake Road, Poynette, Wisconsin 53955
media release: Come join us for a night with Derek Buckley. An old friend of the winery, Derek brings great sets of classic rock, Americana, and a wonderful atmosphere just to relax and soak up music & wine. Have dinner here with the Overcakeland food truck. All attending will receive a ticket for a free glass of wine or beer. Cheers.
