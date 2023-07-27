Derek Buckley

to

Rock N Wool Winery, Poynette W7817 Drake Road, Poynette, Wisconsin 53955

media release: Come join us for a night with Derek Buckley. An old friend of the winery, Derek brings great sets of classic rock, Americana, and a wonderful atmosphere just to relax and soak up music & wine. Have dinner here with the Overcakeland food truck. All attending will receive a ticket for a free glass of wine or beer. Cheers.

Info

Rock N Wool Winery, Poynette W7817 Drake Road, Poynette, Wisconsin 53955
Music
to
Google Calendar - Derek Buckley - 2023-07-27 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Derek Buckley - 2023-07-27 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Derek Buckley - 2023-07-27 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Derek Buckley - 2023-07-27 18:00:00 ical