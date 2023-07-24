Derek Luttrell & the Texas Chain Store Managers, Ben Mulwana

× Expand Riley Johnson Derek Luttrell & the Texas Chain Store Managers on stage. Derek Luttrell & the Texas Chain Store Managers

$10 ($7 adv.).

media release: Derek Luttrell is a singer-songwriter based in Nashville. Much of Derek’s writing is heavily inspired by artists like Steve Earle and Townes Van Zandt, but he also draws from much stranger and more eclectic parts of the musical spectrum. Derek has spent the better part of the last two decades performing around the Midwest as a solo act but has now teamed up with some old friends to put a new twist on his songs as they travel around selling handmade merch while trying to avoid having to get day jobs in their 30’s. His backing band ‘The Texas Chain Store Managers’ consists of his roommates and best friends, and they never fail to put on an incredibly energetic and unique show anywhere they play. They have also been known to give audience members piles of cash just for showing up and clapping for them, so you really can't afford to miss this show!