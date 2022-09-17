Derek Plaslaiko, Kim Nyx

Willy Street Beats afterparty.

On the Willy Street Festival stage earlier Saturday: Zip Disk 3 pm, Delilac 4 pm, Kiddo 5 pm, Aroop Roy 6:30 pm, Derek Plaslaiko 8:30 pm.

media release: Join us for the 11th edition of Willy Street Beats at the Willy Street Fair! This years headliners include Derek Plaslaiko (Interdimensional Transmissions, The Bunker NY - Berlin) and Aroop Roy (Vive La Musique - London). Major regional support from Kiddo (Chicago) and Delilac (Milwaukee). Local support from DJ Zip Disk and Kim Nyx.

MADCAT PET SUPPLIES PRESENTS:

WILLY STREET BEATS

AT THE WILLY STREET FAIR

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17TH, 2022

MADISON, WI

Willy Street Fair Stage

(Brearly and Williamson st intersection)

FREE ALL DAY / ALL AGES

3:00pm - DJ Zip Disk (Madison)

4:00pm - Delilac (Milwaukee)

5:00pm - Kiddo (Chicago)

6:30pm - Aroop Roy (London)

8:00pm - Derek Plaslaiko (Berlin)

&

Willy Street Beats After Dark @ High Noon Saloon

(701 E. Washington Ave Madison, WI)

$20 / 21+

10:00pm - Kim Nyx (Madison)

12:00am - Derek Plaslaiko (Berlin)

BIOs:

Many DJs have reputations defined by a certain place and time. Not so for Derek Plaslaiko, whose 20-year career behind the decks has seen him gather a loyal fan base wherever and whenever he may be.

Some will know Derek as a favorite of the mid-90s Detroit warehouse scene, which lead to a personal invite from Carl Craig to appear at the inaugural Detroit Electronic Music Festival in 2000. Others recognize him from his near decade-long residency at The Bunker New York parties, during which time he was named “Best Techno Party DJ” by the Village Voice in 2006. Then there was the summer of 2011 spent behind the decks at Berlin’s infamous Club der Visionaere, as an honorary resident at the weekly Visionquest nights—a worthy introduction to the city he now calls home.

Of late, there is a new generation of party people who will know Plaslaiko from his extended sets (up to 12 hours) in New York, Paris, Seattle, Los Angeles and Philadelphia, or his regular appearances at clubs like Tresor, Hot Mass, Beta, Output, Smart Bar and Berghain, and festivals like Decibel, Communikey and Movement. Or some who caught his name on the flier for the No Way Back series of parties put on by Interdimensional Transmissions, the Detroit imprint that has put out several of Plaslaiko’s rare original releases, along with Perc Trax and Minus.

There are tens of thousands of others who caught on to Plaslaiko following his record-breaking 12-hour Boiler Room set, where he gave viewers a look into his living room, while friends and friend’s toddlers enjoyed the day. This landmark session properly archived the full Plaslaiko musical experience, from flawless house and techno, to hip-hop, classic rock, and whatever other musical moment this life-long record obsessive chooses to share. And let’s not forget the thousands of folks who have befriended Plaslaiko while sharing the dance floor with this committed clubber who refuses to hang out in the booth and will always skip the DJ dinner in favor of catching one of his peers behind the decks.

Wherever one picks up Plaslaiko’s story, maybe during his days dealing discs in Detroit’s famed Record Time dance room or possibly the years spent moving serious weight at Watts and Syntax Distribution, the one constant is top-shelf musical taste, as defined by Plaslaiko’s personal heroes—names like Laurent Garnier, Daniel Bell and Zip, and colleagues including Carlos Souffront, Jason Kendig and Mike Servito—and a passion for music that over-rides the usual trappings of the modern DJ industry.

This may mean to some that Plaslaiko is still unsung. But for those who know better (and there are many all over the world), praise for Derek has been sung for decades.

___

Aroop Roy is a London-based producer, multi-instrumentalist, vocalist and label head, who blends together the electronic edge of House, Disco and broken beat with the organic sounds of jazz and borderless sounds from across the globe.

Aroop's eclectic productions have become a mainstay for DJs across diverse scenes and generations ranging from underground tastemakers Gilles Peterson, Hunee and Mr Scruff, to major crossover DJs such as Disclosure, Folamour and Solomun.

He has released music on an ever-growing list of labels including as Delusions of Grandeur, House of Disco, Gamm, Sony Music, Yoruba Records, Jazz Diaries, Kampana and his own imprint Vive La Musique.

Aroop has performed in 5 continents and over 40 cities, having had residencies in London, Geneva and Tokyo and regular tours of USA and Asia. Like his productions, his DJ sets are always a performance full of personality and style. Highly respected as an eclectic tastemaker, he has recorded guest mixes for the likes of Gilles Peterson, Freerange Records, CO-OP, Jazz FM and BBC 6 Music's Funk & Soul show.

Aroop's label Vive La Musique has focussed on quality over quantity, with reissues and reworks of rare eclectic sounds from around the world from Caribbean zouk and Congolese Rumba to French jazz-fusion and South African hip hop. All releases have been featured by major tastemakers across the scene with the latest offering "In the Fast Lane" receiving rave reviews for digging into the history and musical connections between french virtuoso Jean-Luc Ponty and the Detroit techno movement.