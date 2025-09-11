× Expand Dylan Overhouse Photography Derek Ramnarace and guitar. Derek Ramnarace

media release: The McFarland Chamber of Commerce is hosting Bands By the Boardwalk again this summer. Each event will be from 5pm-9pm with live music from 6pm-8pm, in McDaniel Park, McFarland.

There will be food trucks, along with beer, seltzers, soda and water for sale.