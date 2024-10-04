Derrick Adams, Alison Saar, Dyani White Hawk reception

× Expand Derrick Adams/courtesy Tandem Press A print, "Where My Girls At?" by Derrick Adams. "Where My Girls At?" by Derrick Adams.

media release: Where My Girls At? New Editions from Tandem Press

Tandem Press Apex Gallery: 1743 Commercial Ave, Madison, WI 53704

Exhibition Reception and Director’s Welcome: Friday, October 4, 5-9pm, featuring Monsoon Siam Food Cart

Gallery Hours: Wednesday - Friday, 10am-4pm and by appointment

Tandem Press is pleased to announce an exhibition of new prints on display in their Gallery on view from October 4 through November 15. The exhibition pairs new editions by artists Derrick Adams, Alison Saar, and Dyani White Hawk. Join us on October 4, 5-9pm, for the exhibition reception and to welcome the new Director of Tandem Press, Dr. Katie Geha.

The works that recently debuted at The Armory Show in New York represent a variety of print techniques and touch on subjects ranging from race, representation, beauty, and abstraction. Sixty-two colors make up Derrick Adams’ Where my Girls At? a print that extends on a previous series with Tandem, depicting geometric renderings of mannequin heads. Alison Saar described Mutiny of the Sable Venus as one of her most complex woodcuts to date. Multiple woodblocks were employed to create an image of an African American woman holding a sythe in one hand and a conch shell in the other, ﬁercely calling out for emancipation. Dyani White Hawk’s dynamic series of layered abstract prints reference the kapemni, a symbol depicting two teepees connected at their point mirroring the earth and sky, the spiritual and the human.

This exhibition opening will coincide with MMoCA's Fall Gallery Night. Monsoon Siam will have its food cart set up outside serving up tasty Thai food throughout the evening!