Derrick Buisch, Bettina Madini

press release: Promega Art Showcase Returns After Two-Year Hiatus; “A Vibrant Welcome Back!” exhibit opens June 7 with artist symposium and reception

Madison, WI USA. (May 19, 2022) The Promega Art Showcase is returning to the Madison art scene after a long absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Promega art shows have been paused since March 2020, but the hiatus will end June 7, 2022, with the opening of the newest exhibition, “A Vibrant Welcome Back!”

“A Vibrant Welcome Back!” features the artwork of Derrick Buisch and Bettina Madini. Buisch is known for abstract work with rich experimentation involving paint chemistry, color, installations and scale. Madini will showcase paintings and fashion accessories distinguished by luscious color and expressive motion.

Symposium and Opening Reception

Artists will share their creative process and the inspiration behind their work during a symposium on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 3:30 pm followed by an opening reception 4:30 - 6:30 pm at the Promega BioPharmaceutical Technology Center, 5445 E Cheryl Parkway in Fitchburg.

Both events are free and open to the public. Attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination status. Proof of vaccination status is also required to view the exhibit June 7-September 10, 2022. The gallery is open 8 am-4 pm Monday-Friday.