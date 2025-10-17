7 pm on 12/18 and 7 & 9:30 pm, 12/19-20. $31.50-$13.

media release: Alabama native, Waffle House enthusiast and stand-up comedian Derrick Stroup is not your average slow talking Southerner. With the cadence of an angry auctioneer, he locks people in with his detailed stories and over the top energy. Derrick can be seen at the world-famous Comedy Cellar in New York City along with headlining clubs all across the country.

In 2023, Derrick appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and was named a New Face at JFL Montreal. In 2024, Derrick shot his first special for Comedy Central. Derrick continues to tour alongside national headliners Bert Kreischer, Larry the Cable Guy, John Crist, and Nate Bargatze.

Derrick highlighted 2024 by being a featured performer on Nate Bargatze’s Nashville Christmas on CBS.

Derrick is currently on his 2025 tour, Mad About Nothing.