media release: 2026 marks the 50th Anniversary of the Chicanx/e and Latinx/e Studies program on UW-Madison's campus. We invite you to return to Madison to celebrate that milestone through our 50th Anniversary symposium, Desde 1976: Education, Culture, and Community, in which we will host panels examining the program’s impact on students, its contributions to interdisciplinary research, and its commitment to community-engaged scholarship. In community, we will break bread and be in conversation. Our keynote address will delve into Latinx poetry, and we will enjoy live music and dancing.

When: October 16-17, 2026, Irving & Dorothy Levy Hall

Registration and attendance is free to all.