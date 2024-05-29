media release: ‘my mother is a horse. an exhibition by cat birk.’ Opening CelebrationCelebrating the opening of the 2024 Russell and Paula Panczenko MFA Prize winning exhibition, 'my mother is a horse. an exhibition by cat birk.'

Cat Birk (b. 1994, they/them) is a painter and researcher based in Madison, WI. Their interdisciplinary practice brings transgender studies, queer theory, and critical theory into the expanded field of painting. Cat is a third-year MFA candidate in the art department (expected 2024).

Film series:

May 1:

5 PM Garfield Gallery Tour 'My mother is a horse. An exhibition by Cat Birk' with Cat Birk.

5:30 PM Auditorium Piaffe film screening

Piaffe illustrates the erotics of the relationship between self and image during the process of identity formation. Eva, the protagonist, quite literally transforms into a horse girl, and gains confidence in her new embodiment. Finding her new form while recreating the sounds of a horse, Eva shows tenderness and potential in the gesture of replication.

May 29:

5 PM Chazen Auditorium 'My mother is a horse. An exhibition by Cat Birk' artist Cat Birk introduces the film and it's connection to their exhibition.

5:15PM Desert Hearts screening

Desert Hearts shows the propulsion of queer desire that pushes us to become something that we know ourselves to be. Seeing queer desire, Vivian, the protagonist, is empowered – albeit slowly and hesitantly – to experience it for herself. The film captures the rancher chic aesthetic of the horse girl DNA.