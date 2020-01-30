press release: Design 2020: January 22 – February 2, 2020. Reception 5-7 pm, 1/30.

This annual juried student exhibition will feature the work of UW–Madison Design students of all levels, selected and curated by two design industry judges: Cory Allen Linsmeyer, Associate Menswear Designer at Lands' End, and Kelly Hensler, Design Architect at SmithGroup.