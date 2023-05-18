Taliesin Then and Now

media release:

Ryan Hewson has been a preservation staff member at Taliesin since 2008. In his current role, he is responsible for the oversight and planning of preservation. Hewson received his Master’s degree in Architecture from The Frank Lloyd Wright School of Architecture.

You’ll learn about the history of the buildings on the Taliesin property that served as Wright’s architectural laboratory. And Hewson will discuss preservation techniques and plans that are underway, and share different ways to engage with what’s happening at Taliesin now.

This free program is presented in partnership with American Institute of Architects Wisconsin. Continuing education credits are available for AIA members.