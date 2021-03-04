ONLINE: Design Bones

media release: CDIS RedTalks bring industry technology leaders to campus to share their exciting work and offer an insider perspective.

Tech Spotlight: Technical industry experts and leaders will connect with students and faculty discussing their company’s latest research, product development, and business strategy.

Tech Leadership: Organizational and thought leaders in the tech space will share how they navigated their landscape to develop successful companies, products, and programs. Tech Leadership talks provide insight into successful strategies and include speakers’ vision and predictions for the future.

Join us Mar. 4 at 4 pm for - "Design Bones" from Mark Schar, senior researcher and lecturer, School of Engineering at Stanford University. Schar has a 25-year career at Procter & Gamble, retiring as a Senior Vice President General Manager, followed by a 5-year stint at Intuit as Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President of Tax Services. Schar's talk will focus on design thinking and how it differs from other forms of "thinking"