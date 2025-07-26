media release: Join Wisconsin International Resource Consortium on July 26 for an interdisciplinary workshop, Design and Consumption: Mechanisms of Conveying Information. By examining historical methods of artistic expression including visual art, music, dance, and more, participants in this workshop will explore the roots of modern-day messaging and information consumption prevalent in today’s digital culture and social media landscape.

This workshop is designed for community college educators, but educators at all levels are welcome to attend!

Registration is $25. Please contact WIRC if the registration fee creates a financial burden or if we can address concerns about your participation in the workshop.

Design and Consumption: Mechanisms of Conveying Information

Saturday, July 26, 2025, 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Madison Concourse Hotel and Governor’s Club, 1 W. Dayton, Madison