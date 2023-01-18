press release: Design for Civil Society: Fostering Dialogue for Completely Human Agents, on display January 18-March 26,

is an ongoing series of interactive projects examining and visualizing the effects of globalization on local communities. Through projected animations and digital interactive tools, Design for Civil Society: Fostering Dialogue for Completely Human Agents displays community engagement strategies and fosters participatory coalition-building among community members, academics, and designers to address specific problems in the community. New design methodologies transform the gallery setting into a community-centered learning laboratory. By using principles of Design and Social Innovation, the exhibition creates “design coalitions” to attempt to solve local problems through the social capital of the community, tapping into community and stakeholder networks and resources.

There will be a public lecture featuring our exhibition partners Maria Patsarika and Scott Townsend on February 14, 2023 (10:30 am, Elizabeth Holloway Schar Hall | 5th Floor, Nancy Nicholas Hall; register here), and opening reception on February 16, 2023, in the Ruth Davis Design Gallery that we hope you can join. You can find more information about our spring programs and exhibitions on the CDMC Events page.

