RSVP for Design the Wright Space for You

media release: In this virtual, weeklong summer camp, we will explore how Wright himself approached the design process in creating his very own Taliesin estate: From defining the project to the purpose of the buildings and client’s needs (his own), to first conceptual sketches, final drawings, and model building (prototyping).

As we explore images and videos of beautiful and hidden spaces on the estate, we will discover together how Taliesin became a lifelong laboratory for Wright.

In live sessions, we will discover how Wright used the design of his estate to address an important question that occupied his mind: How can one build that is in harmony with the natural environment, making use of nature’s gifts (through local materials and passive energy sources) while keeping its beauty and well-being intact?

In an interactive scavenger hunt, we will look deeply into Wright’s home and studio’s architectural details, using Taliesin as a text for organic principles of design. Students will incorporate what they have observed, learned, and experienced in our group sessions into their 3D project.

Inspired by the Taliesin estate and Wright’s example, we will ask students to share what questions occupy their minds today and how their needs, wants, and hopes could be embedded into a space that is (W)right for them.

In this virtual camp, students will have the opportunity to meet great architects of our time and examine the questions they seek to address in their design processes. Guest speakers will share their sources of inspiration and how those translate into their unique architectural designs.

Our small class sizes allow us to accompany the students through their design processes, from the proper use of architectural drafting tools to understanding scale and reading and designing a floorplan.

We will guide them in model-building techniques during virtual office hours, allowing the students to check in with us when they have questions during their afternoon hands-on, off-screen, studio sessions at home.

A prepared kit will be mailed to families to ensure all students have the necessary materials on hand for the camp week.

Technology required: Reliable Internet access; Computer, laptop, tablet, or cell phone with speakers, microphone, and camera capabilities.

Supplies needed: Ruler, Elmer’s Liquid School Glue, glue stick, pencils, eraser, plain printer paper, clear tape, and colored pencils. We will provide all other supplies in a box mailed to you before camp.

Time Commitment: Monday-Friday 9:00-11:30 am session with live instruction. Campers should plan on up to two hours each day outside of scheduled class time to work on creative off-screen activities in the afternoon.

Scholarships: Scholarships are available for camps and will be awarded at $120 each. The scholarship deadline is May 15, 2022.