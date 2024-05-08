press release: Join Shelter from the Storm Ministries Inc. for our 1st annual Designer Purse Bingo Fundraiser on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at The Roundtable at 1611 N Bristol St. in Sun Prairie. Doors open at 5:00 p.m., and the event starts at 6:30 p.m. Prepare for an evening of thrilling games! We will have eight exciting rounds of bingo (each offering a chance to win a designer purse), a raffle table, and 50/50. Food and drinks will be available for purchase at the event, along with extra raffle tickets and bingo cards. Tickets are $30.00 and include one raffle ticket. Purchase your ticket online before May 1st to receive an extra raffle ticket. There are only 300 tickets available, so get yours today.

All proceeds benefit homeless moms and kids in Dane County.