RSVP for Designing Attractive Native Gardens

press release: Learn the process of developing attractive native plantings and gardens. Utilize wildflowers, grasses, sedges, shrubs, and trees to create a natural, wild look or a clean, organized planting. Understanding aesthetic criteria, as well as ecological appropriateness, will provide insight into establishing a native garden fit for any setting. Instructor: John Gishnock III, Formecology, LLC

Time: 6:30-8pm, Tuesday, November 12

Registration Deadline: Tuesday, November 5

Price: $15/$12 for Olbrich member