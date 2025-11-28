Designing for Everyone: Universal Principles to Elevate the Employee Experience

media release:Join Disability:IN Wisconsin for this important webinar.

In today’s diverse and dynamic workplaces, creating an environment where every employee can thrive isn’t just a nice-to-have—it’s a competitive advantage. This interactive webinar with Dawn Koceja, Milwaukee Public Museum, will introduce you to universal design principles that can be applied across industries to improve accessibility, communication, and collaboration.

Through real-world business scenarios, you’ll explore how thoughtful design choices—both physical and procedural—can strengthen team cohesion, foster trust, and enhance productivity. Whether you lead a small team or manage a large organization, you’ll leave with practical strategies to make your workplace more inclusive, engaging, and resilient.