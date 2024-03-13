Designing Madison's Future: 85+ years (and counting)

media release: Since its inception in 1935, Strang has helped shape Madison through forward-thinking architectural design. As one of the midwestern pioneers of the now-historic International Style, Strang established a future-focused culture, centered around the integration of building systems into architectural machines. As styles changed throughout the century, prominent Mid-Century and Modernist public buildings by the firm continued that tradition by highlighting and integrating the latest in architectural technologies and design thinking. This session will explore the legacy of Strang's impact on the Madison community through a historical lens, using virtual recreations of prominent local buildings to showcase projects that were cutting-edge in their time. Drew Martin will share a variety of the firm’s International Style residences in Monona and Madison, Mid-Century Modern public buildings, and some recent projects that are currently shaping the future of the East Washington Corridor.

Speaker: Drew Martin is an Architect and the Director of Design Visualization at Strang, Inc. Drew is fascinated by the power of virtual reality and visualization tools to communicate complex ideas in ways that can be understood intuitively. He believes that virtual models help us communicate about architecture in increasingly accessible ways, and they help us all expand our understanding of the built environment, both historical and contemporary. Drew was also the lead architectural designer for the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra's new home, currently under construction on East Washington Avenue.

Learn more about the series on our website.