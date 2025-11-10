Designing our Community: Potter Lawson’s Evolution

media release: For over a century, Potter Lawson has shaped Madison’s landscape as the city’s oldest architecture, planning, and interior design firm. Architect Doug Hursh will share a brief architectural history of the firm, including the impact it has had on the city and significant community projects. He will also present the firm’s current work reflecting on over 36 years as an integral team member.

Doug Hursh, AIA, LEED AP serves as Principal and Director of Design at Potter Lawson. Doug’s strength lies in creating urban and community projects that elevate the quality of life for city residents. His expertise spans affordable housing, non-profit organizations, cultural landmarks, commercial ventures, and sustainable development. At Potter Lawson, Doug has been an integral part of the teams behind notable projects such as Monona Terrace, Overture Center, and the Findorff Yards District on the shores of Lake Monona. He takes pride in the firm’s design legacy, the strong relationships built with local partners, and the collaborative design-oriented culture fostered at Potter Lawson.

In-person at Monona Terrace (onsite registration)

Virtually on Zoom

This free program is presented in partnership with American Institute of Architects Wisconsin. Continuing education credits are available for AIA members.