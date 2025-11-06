Designing the Future: A Personal Journey, the Power of Storytelling, and Gensler’s Vision for a Changing World

Room 2235.

media release: The Nancy M. Bruce Center for Design and Material Culture in partnership with the School of Human Ecology, Design Studies department and Office of Strategic Partnerships is proud to welcome Jordan Goldstein, Co-CEO of Gensler as part of the 2025-2026 DS-CDMC lecture series.

Join us for an evening to hear from Jordan as he shares his journey in design, the transformative power of storytelling, and how Gensler is shaping the future through innovation and purpose-driven architecture— offering insights into designing for a rapidly changing world and the role of creativity in building resilient, human-centered spaces.

Gensler is known as the world’s largest architecture and design firm, recognized for its innovative, large-scale projects across corporate, commercial, and urban spaces, blending functionality with thoughtful, brand-driven design. Notable projects span industries and global brands, including but not limited to: Microsoft, Disney, Chevron, AT&T, IBM, Neiman Marcus, Amazon, Meta, Adobe, Mercedes‑Benz, Ford, TikTok, Netflix, Nike, Nvidia, Capital One, Salesforce, and LinkedIn.

This event is open to University of Wisconsin-Madison students, faculty, staff, and community and is free to attend