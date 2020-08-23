RSVP for Designing with Foliage

press release: Are flowers overrated? We often focus on the spectacular blooms of perennials and annuals, but good garden design requires more than attention to flowers. Foliage is a necessary component, while flowers are not! Learn how to design beds and borders as well as containers considering primarily color, shape, texture, and sheen of foliage, and learn a palette of plants that are foliage stars.

Date and Time: Wednesday, September 2, 6:30-8 p.m.

RSVP Deadline: Registration Deadline: August 23

Location: Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave, Madison, WI 53704

Price: $17/$13 member