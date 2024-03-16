media release: Once again, the Friends of Allen Centennial are hosting a winter class series in January and February. Find more information and register for one class or many here. Classes are $15. (As always, registration is free for Friends members. However, the registration password has changed. Please email uwacgfriends@gmail.com with any questions.)

Landscape Architect and ASLA member, Christopher Sina, of Saiki Design will give an in-person presentation titled Designing Your Home Landscape. Chris has over a decade of experience in the design of public, institutional, residential, and commercial landscapes.

Chris’ areas of expertise include design at the master plan and site plan scale,

planting design, green roof design, hardscape design, and project management. In addition, he teaches a course at UW-Madison and serves on the state Examining Board of Architects,

Landscape Architects, Engineers, Designers, and Land Surveyors, the City of Fitchburg Parks

Commission, and the Board of Directors for the Friends of Allen Centennial Garden.

In his presentation Chris will discuss the process of designing one’s own landscape and

garden. The talk will focus on assessing your goals, analyzing your site, and creating a plan that begins with conceptual design and leads to a scaled plan drawing. Topics covered will include hardscapes, outdoor living spaces, and planting design with a special emphasis on color and multi-season interest.