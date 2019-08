Déso Lée, Sanitorium, Fear of Moose

press release: Doors at 7pm

Music starts at 8pm

Déso Lée cassette release for EP001 & EP004

- French Avant-garde artist Dèso Lèe

Confides in us with his sorrowful and expressive pop experimentation. 8track set (exclusive audio)

- https://woebegones.bandcamp.com/album/exp-rimental

Sanitorium

- WAVE, electronic beats, vocals and guitar.

- https://soundcloud.com/sanitorium/sets/soft

Fear Of Moose

- Acid Beats, Dada, Experimental

- (older releases) https://fearofmoose.bandcamp.com/music