Desperate Electric, Drive-A-Tron, Tlalok

media release:

“Desperate Electric aren’t just a band. They’re a vibe. When band members Kayti Korte and Ben Morris get on stage, something comes over them. Pretty soon, it’s infecting the audience as well.” –Jake Iverson, Billings Gazette

​Hailing from the mountains of Montana, Desperate Electric is a blissful matrimony of futuristic R&B and retro dance grooves, their idiosyncratic approach to songwriting and production has garnered them national acclaim in the span of a few short years. The duo’s live shows are typified by effortless vocal harmonies, uninhibited showmanship, and lethal musical prowess.

‘Fusing elements of funk, rock, soul, pop, and R&B, with cosmo-tronic production, they create a musical experience that’s both futuristic and nostalgic. Moving the listener to dance, think, and reflect, they peer into their mirrors’ darkest corners, openly exploring who they are, what they’ve done, who they want to be, and how they need to change, grow, or evolve to get there.’ -Matt Asaro, Blue World Blog

Desperate Electric’s discography is a testament to their versatility. Their soulful pop sound is infused with elements of funk, R&B, and disco, resulting in a fusion of timeless melodies and modern production. With catchy hooks, thought-provoking lyrics, and irresistible beats, their music is both uplifting and deeply resonant, serving as a soulful soundtrack for life’s triumphs and tribulations.

DRIVE-A-TRON

Drive-A-Tron (Madison) consistently finds ways to blend indie-rock, electro-pop and dance-punk into something intoxicating.

TLALOK

Tlalok is a bilingual singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Originally a Chicago native, he comes from a long line of musicians dating back to his great-grandfather who was a composer from Vicente Guerrero, Mexico. A century later he keeps the family tradition alive through boleros, bossa novas, and vibrant performances channeling the passion of his ancestors.