Desperate Electric, Matt Milliams

media release: Hailing from the mountains of Montana, Desperate Electric is a captivating soul-pop duo that brings vibrant energy and infectious melodies to the forefront of the music scene. Comprising of two electrifying individuals, their name alone evokes a sense of urgency and excitement that resonates with audiences worldwide. With their flashy outfits, magnetic stage presence, and unparalleled live performances, Desperate Electric is a force to be reckoned with.

Opening: Matt Milliams! He’s the synth/keyboard driving force of STEEZ, Madison’s premier creep funk band.