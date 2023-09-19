Desperate Electric

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Hailing from the mountains of Montana, Desperate Electric is a captivating soul-pop duo that brings vibrant energy and infectious melodies to the forefront of the music scene. Comprising of two electrifying individuals, their name alone evokes a sense of urgency and excitement that resonates with audiences worldwide. With their flashy outfits, magnetic stage presence, and unparalleled live performances, Desperate Electric is a force to be reckoned with. It’s a low dough show! $5 Cover.

Info

280HarmonyBar.jpg
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music
608-249-4333
Google Calendar - Desperate Electric - 2023-09-19 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Desperate Electric - 2023-09-19 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Desperate Electric - 2023-09-19 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Desperate Electric - 2023-09-19 19:30:00 ical