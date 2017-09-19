Desperately Seeking: Purple Martins and Their Landlords

Tuesday, September 19, 7:00 p.m., Capitol Lakes (333 W. Main St.), Madison

Join us for September's Evenings With Audubon program, featuring Dick Nikolai, purple martin guru. Dick will focus on the ecology of the beautiful purple martin species, describe their decline, and how folks just like yourself are working to help the species. Interested in attracting purple martins to your area of Wisconsin? Don't miss this presentation! Free, family-friendly, and open to all!

Dick Nikolai is a Wisconsin native, born in Colby (home of "colby cheese"), and now residing in Appleton. He received his bachelor's of science degree from UW-Stevens Point and worked at the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for nearly 40 years before retiring in 2014. He has won numerous awardsfor his conservation work, is one of the founding members of the Bluebird Restoration of Wisconsin effort, and a board member of the Wisconsin Purple Martin Association. He has studied purple martins in Wisconsin since 1985.