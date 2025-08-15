Dessa & the 29:11 South African Ensemble

media release:

General Admission Standing Room Only: $25ADV / $30DOS

Balcony Seating: $40ADV / $45DOS

Dessa fell in love with language as a toddler—and she just never got over it. Now, Dessa works in most fields that traffic in words: she's recorded rap bangers as part of the fiercely independent Doomtree collective, released a live album with the Grammy-winning Minnesota Orchestra; contributed to The New York Times and National Geographic Traveler; delivered a TED Talk on the intersection of romance and neuroscience that's notched more than 4 million views; hosted two seasons of the Deeply Human radio program (BBC/American Public Media/iHeartMedia); and published a memoir recounting most of the above called My Own Devices, published by Dutton (Penguin Random House).

She lives in Minneapolis and Manhattan, still tours in a rented van, and is probably eavesdropping on the neighboring table, listening for a word to add to the collection. You can listen to her music, read her writing, and check out the tour schedule at dessawander.com or find her on Instagram as Dessa, and on Facebook and Bluesky as dessadarling.

29:11 International Exchange is a world class professional music ensemble and 501(c)(3) charitable organization based in South Africa and the United States. Our goal is to share Nelson Mandela’s message of hope and reconciliation while also developing South African artists—giving talented young people opportunities to learn, travel, and teach. Musician and 29:11 co-founder Brendon Adams grew up in a poor Cape Town neighborhood during apartheid.

Throughout his life, music has been a constant source of strength and connection. In 2000, Brendon married 29:11 co-founder Gaylene Adams. When the couple moved to her home state of Minnesota, Brendon was overcome with the abundance of opportunity in the U.S. and felt called to share these opportunities with fellow musicians back home. The group now regularly tours schools, music festivals, houses of worship, and concert halls, sharing stories, music, and a message of connection and forgiveness. More info at 2911intl.org.