Dessa, Monakr

(2018 pick) Dessa is a multi-talented musician and writer known for a rapping flow and wit reminiscent of Eminem, which she puts to good use in her solo projects and in the hip-hop collective Doomtree. She’s also appeared on the Hamilton mixtape, composed for vocal choirs, and performed with the Minnesota Orchestra. Dessa brings all these talents together to form her genre-bending sound. With support from MONAKR, which features Grammy-nominated singer Matthew Santos.

Dessa shared the video for her moving pop anthem "Good Grief" via Billboard. As much an art-house narrative piece as it is a straight-forward music video, the haunting short film follows Dessa and a disengaged partner through snow and fog on their way to a place far removed from their daily lives, where they can confront whatever troubles have been smoldering between them.

In her own words, Dessa says: "It's easy to sentimentalize old pain, to imagine our former selves as line drawings in some parable, learning a life-lesson that has fortified our current selves. But it's a lot harder to feel that way about grief in the present-tense, to welcome pain as a force of character improvement. Grief is best when it's over."

On the Midwestern leg of her tour, Dessa will be supported by MONAKR, the slick R&B outfit composed of former members of indie pop band Hey Champ and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Matthew Santos.

