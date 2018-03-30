Dessa, Monakr

× Expand Bill Phelps Dessa

press release: Dessa, the rapper, singer, monologist, and author, will embark on a run of US and European tour dates February 23, which coincides with the "hotly anticipated" (All Things Considered) release of her latest album Chime (on Doomtree Records). Dessa, who has built a career out of "breaking the rules of rap" (NPR), will take the 'Chime' World Tour around the Midwest before flying to Europe to play Amsterdam, Berlin, London, etc.

In concert, Dessa has a take-no-prisoner intensity, fierce honesty, and earned confidence (she's performed everywhere from Lollapalooza to a bombed-out hospital in Warsaw, played with the Grammy-winning Minnesota Orchestra and in rock clubs around the country).

Dessa also released the video for her moving pop anthem "Good Grief" via Billboard. As much an art-house narrative piece as it is a straight-forward music video, the haunting short film follows Dessa and a disengaged partner through snow and fog on their way to a place far removed from their daily lives, where they can confront whatever troubles have been smoldering between them.

In her own words, Dessa says: "It's easy to sentimentalize old pain, to imagine our former selves as line drawings in some parable, learning a life-lesson that has fortified our current selves. But it's a lot harder to feel that way about grief in the present-tense, to welcome pain as a force of character improvement. Grief is best when it's over."

On the Midwestern leg of her tour, Dessa will be supported by MONAKR, the slick R&B outfit composed of former members of indie pop band Hey Champ and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Matthew Santos.

