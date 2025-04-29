Dessert Party

media release: Feeling a little overwhelmed? Here's two things you can do: 1) Eat delicious desserts; 2) Raise money for legal representation for folks caught up in detention and deportation proceedings. The Community Immigration Law Center (CILC) works to ensure dignity and access to justice for people, especially those facing deportation. Grant Sovern, founding board member of CILC will take us through the ins and outs of an immigration deportation case and answer all your questions. And there will be cake. Lots of cake and other desserts. Everyone welcome!