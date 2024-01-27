This show is for the creative in you! Artists cleaned out their studios and are rehoming art supplies, gently used tools, and displays they are no longer using. This event is free and open to the public to shop. Creatives who want to DeStash need to pre-register.

What will be on offer at the DeStash Bash:

Art and Craft Supplies*

Gently Used Tools

Displays Used to Show Off and Sell Work

* Art Supplies include anything you use to make your work. Paints, pastels, fabric, metal, stones, yarn, books, just to name a few things.

What won’t be at the DeStash Bash:

Finished work

Who the DeStash Bash is for:

All creatives! Artists, crafters, makers, and shop owners.

What one creative may no longer be using may be perfect for another. New to shows or run a shop? There will be displays available at the show too!