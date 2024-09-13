Destination Picnic Point

Buy Tickets

UW Memorial Union 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

media release: Take a paddling tour along Lake Mendota to Picnic Point with our knowledgeable Outdoor UW staff! Learn more about the Lake, UW Madison history, and the wildlife in between.

Beach ashore Picnic Point for a fire and s’mores to fuel up for an exciting paddle back to the Terrace, where you can enjoy a refreshing beverage.

Please arrive 15 minutes before the scheduled start time. Meet at the Outdoor UW desk in the lower level of Memorial Union.

Bring water, sunscreen, and a hat/sunglasses. Wear clothes and shoes that can get wet! Key lockers and bathrooms are available.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact ouwmanager@union.wisc.edu. $30. Registration required.

Info

UW Memorial Union 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Kids & Family
Recreation
608-262-1630
please enable javascript to view
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Destination Picnic Point - 2024-09-13 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Destination Picnic Point - 2024-09-13 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Destination Picnic Point - 2024-09-13 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Destination Picnic Point - 2024-09-13 14:00:00 ical