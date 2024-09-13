Destination Picnic Point

media release: Take a paddling tour along Lake Mendota to Picnic Point with our knowledgeable Outdoor UW staff! Learn more about the Lake, UW Madison history, and the wildlife in between.

Beach ashore Picnic Point for a fire and s’mores to fuel up for an exciting paddle back to the Terrace, where you can enjoy a refreshing beverage.

Please arrive 15 minutes before the scheduled start time. Meet at the Outdoor UW desk in the lower level of Memorial Union.

Bring water, sunscreen, and a hat/sunglasses. Wear clothes and shoes that can get wet! Key lockers and bathrooms are available.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact ouwmanager@union.wisc.edu. $30. Registration required.