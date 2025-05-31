Destruction at the Distillery
Doundrins Distilling, Cottage Grove 300 Progress Drive, Suite F, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527
Professional wrestling ring set up in the Cocktail Garden at Doundrins Distilling. At least 6 matches each show.
3 Event dates planned for 2025: 5/31, 7/26, 9/13. Check in to event starts at 6:00PM; First bout starts ~7:00PM. (Tasting Room open normal hours - 11AM on Saturdays)
All ticket holders 21+ get a free shot with their ticket upon entry
-Ringside seating (limited availability) $25 - seating provided
-General admission $15 - standing room / bring your own chairs
-Kids (general admission, 6-12) $10 - standing room / bring your own chairs
-Children under 6 are free
Ticket sales close online at 2PM the day of the event. All extra tickets will be sold at the door.