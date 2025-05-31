Destruction at the Distillery

Professional wrestling ring set up in the Cocktail Garden at Doundrins Distilling. At least 6 matches each show.

3 Event dates planned for 2025: 5/31, 7/26, 9/13. Check in to event starts at 6:00PM; First bout starts ~7:00PM. (Tasting Room open normal hours - 11AM on Saturdays)

All ticket holders 21+ get a free shot with their ticket upon entry

-Ringside seating (limited availability) $25 - seating provided

-General admission $15 - standing room / bring your own chairs

-Kids (general admission, 6-12) $10 - standing room / bring your own chairs

-Children under 6 are free

Ticket sales close online at 2PM the day of the event. All extra tickets will be sold at the door.