media release: The Determination to Succeed Community Mentoring Awards Banquet is an annual event that celebrates the outstanding contributions of mentors who have made a significant impact on the lives of youth in our community. The event honors individuals who go above and beyond in supporting young people through mentorship, goal-setting, and guidance. Awards are presented in various categories, including Community Auntie, Community Uncle, Community Coach, Cross Generational Mentor, and Entrepreneur Mentor. The banquet brings together mentors, mentees, community leaders, and supporters to recognize the power of mentorship in shaping future leaders. Through this event, Determination to Succeed aims to inspire others to get involved and contribute to the success of our youth.