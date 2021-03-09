ONLINE: Developing Strategies to Lead Through Change

$10.

media release: If 2020 taught us anything, it's that the world has definitely changed.

Change is stressful for most people, whether the change is positive or negative. We’re all aware of what change management is and why it’s important to large projects, but as leaders, how do we need to adjust our roles during a project (or a crisis situation like the Covid pandemic) to our team to ride the wave of change, rather than getting pulled under?

ARMA Madison is excited to welcome Teresa Drabenstadt, MBA/CISA/PMP, fellow ARMA Madison member and Cohasset Associate as our speaker in March. Her presentation will look at the Covid crisis and how it presents a unique opportunity for organizations and individuals to dramatically change the way we work and interact. Seeing the opportunity in the crisis can help our teams come out stronger and in a better position to help the organization when “normalcy” returns.

As a Principal Consultant with Cohasset Associates, Teresa brings with her over 20 years of business leadership experience in Information Governance, Information Technology, Compliance, Privacy and Internal Audit. She has led many large-scale transformational projects, resulting in increased efficiency, improved controls and decreased long term costs.

Don't miss out--register today!