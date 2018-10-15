Development and Impact of the Thai Military's Political Offensive

Google Calendar - Development and Impact of the Thai Military's Political Offensive - 2018-10-15 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Development and Impact of the Thai Military's Political Offensive - 2018-10-15 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Development and Impact of the Thai Military's Political Offensive - 2018-10-15 12:00:00 iCalendar - Development and Impact of the Thai Military's Political Offensive - 2018-10-15 12:00:00

UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin

Lecture by Puangthong Pawakapan, associate professor of political science, Chulalongkorn University and Visiting Fellow at the Harvard Yenching Institute.

Room 206 Ingraham Hall, UW-Madison, 1155 Observatory Drive (2-hour parking meters nearby - see: http://vip.wisc.edu/plan-your-visit/parking/)

no cover

Sponsored by the UW-Madison Center for Southeast Asian Studies.

Info
UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Lectures & Seminars
608-263-1755
Google Calendar - Development and Impact of the Thai Military's Political Offensive - 2018-10-15 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Development and Impact of the Thai Military's Political Offensive - 2018-10-15 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Development and Impact of the Thai Military's Political Offensive - 2018-10-15 12:00:00 iCalendar - Development and Impact of the Thai Military's Political Offensive - 2018-10-15 12:00:00